Gator bites man in Lake County

A Central Florida man is recovering after being bitten by an alligator.

The man was fishing at a Leesburg-area lake Sunday when the attack happened, Lake County Fire Rescue said.

It happened off Grand Vista Trail shortly before 4:30 p.m.

A witness reported seeing the gator attacking the man and reported bystanders trying to help him.

SEE: 9 of Florida’s most dangerous animals

Tewa, a female alligator stolen from a zoo as a baby, has been return 20 years after her kidnapping.

Authorities said a woman died in an alligator attack on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

File photo. A 7 1/2-foot-long alligator attacked a snorkeler on Monday in a north-central Florida spring.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest and most dangerous of the snakes that are native to Florida.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest and most dangerous of the snakes that are native to Florida.

A Texas man who thought “a few” snakes were under his house called professionals to remove the reptiles -- and learned 45 rattlesnakes had made themselves at home!

The Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake is the largest of the rattlesnake species, according to the University of Georgia. They are active all summer long, especially in the morning and evening. CONTRIBUTED BY SRELHERP.UGA.EDU

WHAT: Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes - An urban legend claims that a 15-foot Eastern Diamondback was found in Florida. Though later proven to be false, this deadly snake can grow to 8 feet in length.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest and most dangerous of the snakes that are native to Florida.

Eastern Diamondback snakes are the largest of the 32 species of rattlesnakes, according to Snake Facts.

A bull shark tried to take a bite out of the back of a boat as fishermen attempted to catch cobia.

A bull shark, similar to one that apparently attacked a Texas man, is pictured here. Photo: Wikicommons

Stock photo of a bull shark. A Pennsylvania woman is dead after a shark attacked her during a snorkeling excursion in the Bahamas, officials said.

File photo. The family said that they believed the shark was an 8-foot-long bull shark.

Bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) swims through deep water off Mexico Yucatan Peninsula.

Fire officials say they believe a man trying to get rid of black widow spiders used a blowtorch and caught a house on fire.

Black widow spider's body is about a third of an inch long but it has legs up to one and a third inches long. As dangerous as the name sounds, this spider is timid. Its first method of defense is to drop from its web and pretend to be dead.

GF Default - Firefighters ? Man Sets Home on Fire Trying to Kill Black Widow Spider with Blowtorch

(Photo) Black Widow spider

A Connecticut woman and her son had a close encounter with a black widow spider found crawling through a bunch of grapes. Photo: Pixabay

Cottonmouth snakes are found in every Florida county.

Cottonmouth moved out the street so it wouldnt get hit... dont kill snakes.

Western cottonmouth

This species loves water and can be found along stream banks, in swamps, on the margins of lakes and in tree-bordered marshes.

Cottonmouth snakes are found in every Florida county.

Cottonmouth snake captured in Lake Mary

When

WFTV reporter Jeff Levkulich reported live from Florida's Seminole County on Tuesday afternoon, he was joined by animal expert Bob Cross and a very big, angry water moccasin." height="720" width="1280"/>

FILE PHOTO: Florida wildlife officials removed an unwanted visitor from a home Tuesday -- a 12-foot crocodile.

A pier in Pompano Beach was a resting place for a crocodile on Monday morning.

File photo. A Florida-based wildlife photographer captured photographs and videos of

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: A crocodile is seen at the Dinner Key marina after hurricane Irma passed through the area on September 11, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds as it moved up the coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

File photo of a crocodile

Stock photo of a black bear. A black bear appears to be making itself at home in a southwest Florida golf community.

FILE PHOTO

FILE PHOTO: A Florida man was on his porch Wednesday evening when he was attacked by a black bear, wildlife officials said.

A black bear wanders through its enclosure at the Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society on Thursday, August 14, 2014 in West Palm Beach. The black bears are part of the Art Gone Wild program in which animals create paintings that are sold to raise money to take care of the zoo animals. (Madeline Gray / The Palm Beach Post)

FILE PHOTO: A yacht club in Florida had an unexpected visitor.

File photo. A wild boar tromping through a wetland in Florida.

WHAT: Wild boars - Wild boar can be aggressive when cornered and some have tusks up to 6-inches long.

Wild boars wreaking havoc, on the prowl for mates in Florida

Wild pig stock photo. Credit: DeAgostini / Getty Images

File photo.

Remote cameras operated by motion detectors captured these photos of wild boars.

Wild boars, like the one pictured in this file photo, reportedly have been destroying Lehigh Acres residents' lawns.

This Feb. 2022 photo provided by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida shows biologist Ian Bartoszek with a 15-foot female Burmese python captured by tracking a male scout snake in Picayune Strand State Forest. (Conservancy of Southwest Florida via AP)

This March 2022 photo provided by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida shows biologists Ian Easterling, left, and Ian Bartoszek with a 14-foot female Burmese python captured in mangrove habitat of southwestern Florida while tracking a male scout snake. (Conservancy of Southwest Florida via AP)

Stock photo of a Burmese python. Two mother pythons, several hatchlings and nearly two dozen unhatched eggs recently were removed from a southwest Florida wildlife preserve, officials said.

FILE PHOTO: A man in Utah is accused of not having permits to own 20 Burmese pythons.

File photo.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 10: A python is seen as Robert Edman, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, gives a python-catching demonstration to potential snake hunters at the start of the Python Bowl 2020 on January 10, 2020 in Sunrise, Florida. The Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl taking place a few weeks before the Super Bowl being held in Miami Gardens, is a 10-day competition to remove Burmese pythons from the Florida Everglades due to the threat to the delicate ecosystem that they pose as they have no predators and reproduce rapidly. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FILE PHOTO: A Florida man snared a nearly 17-foot python while hunting for the invasive snakes in the Everglades.

Read: Alligator or crocodile? Here’s how Floridians can tell the difference

The man was able to get free of the animal and was rushed to the hospital.

We’re told state wildlife officials may be working to locate the alligator.

Read: Woman in her 20s shot to death in Orange County

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates to this story.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

The pygmy rattlesnake, which is also known as the ground rattler, is found in every county in Florida.

The pygmy rattlesnake, which is also known as the ground rattler, is found in every county in Florida.

The pygmy rattlesnake, which is also known as the ground rattler, is found in every county in Florida.

Cottonmouth snakes are found in every Florida county.

Cottonmouth snakes are found in every Florida county.

Cottonmouth snakes are found in every Florida county.

This species loves water and can be found along stream banks, in swamps, on the margins of lakes and in tree-bordered marshes.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest and most dangerous of the snakes that are native to Florida.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest and most dangerous of the snakes that are native to Florida.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest and most dangerous of the snakes that are native to Florida.

The canebrake snake can be distinguished by its grayish-brown or pinkish buff color, with dark bands across its body and a brown or black tail with a rattle at the end.

The canebrake snake can be distinguished by its grayish-brown or pinkish buff color, with dark bands across its body and a brown or black tail with a rattle at the end.

Florida is the southern boundary of where copperheads are found, which means it's rare to spot the snake in most of the state.

Florida is the southern boundary of where copperheads are found, which means it's rare to spot the snake in most of the state.

FWC officials say the coral snake’s venom is the most potent of any snake in North America.

FWC officials say the coral snake’s venom is the most potent of any snake in North America.