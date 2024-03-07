Gatlinburg, Dollywood and ... Buc-ee's? See how they topped Southern Living's 'best' awards

The Great Smoky Mountains region got a lot of love from Southern Living readers, with Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge getting singled out in the popular magazine's annual South's Best Awards.

An online survey of Southern Living consumers asked them to rate their favorite places across the South and had over 20,000 respondents.

This year's results reveal the South’s Best Cities, Best Cities on the Rise, Best Small Town in Every State, Best New Restaurants and Best BBQ in Every State. The special double issue’s cover features Matthew and Camila McConaughey and in-depth coverage of the winners appears in the April issue of Southern Living.

Gatlinburg wins twice: Best small town, best waterfront town in Tennessee

"How many times have you been on a road trip and realized that you must have taken a left turn where you should have made a right and ended up in what felt like the middle of nowhere?" Southern Living's editors wrote. "More often than not, whenever that happens, you’ve actually arrived somewhere that’s pretty special to the folks who call it home."

Gatlinburg was named the best small town in Tennessee, with Southern Living commenting, "Everyone seems to have a story about Gatlinburg. It’s a place where you can plan your own adventure, from walking the Gatlinburg SkyBridge to settling in at bustling restaurants and distilleries for local fare. And for more adventure in the mountains, there's always Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa. This town is a Smoky Mountain village teeming with fun (and plenty of tourists), and it has Appalachian charm to spare."

The mountain town known as a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park also was named the best waterfront town in Tennessee.

"Located along the Pigeon River, Gatlinburg has plenty of attractions for families to enjoy," the magazine wrote. "Several whitewater rafting companies take trips along the river."

Dollywood named best attraction in Tennessee

To no one's surprise, Southern Living's readers picked Dollywood as the best attraction in Tennessee.

"Since opening in 1986, Dollywood has evolved with the times as much as the country star herself," Southern Living wrote. "What started as a small-scale park with a restaurant, a handful of rides, and a replica of her Tennessee Mountain Home is now the state’s most visited attraction. ... Like the star who has transcended country music to be loved by people from all over the world, Dollywood has that special something, which means an already-fun amusement park has achieved legendary status like Ms. Parton herself."

Best travel stop? It had to be Buc-ee's

If you're taking that road trip to discover your next favorite Southern destination, chances are you're going to be making a pit stop to load up on road snacks.

And there's no better place for a travel stop than Buc-ee's. Southern Living readers all agree, rating the behemoth of a convenience store No. 1. And since last year, locals heading to Gatlinburg or Pigeon Forge can hit the Sevierville outpost, currently the world's largest at a staggering 74,707 square feet.

"Folks throughout the South can't get enough of the souped-up gas station," the magazine wrote, noting the "cleanest bathrooms in America," and the unique amenities such as made-in-house food stations for everything including barbecue (get the brisket sandwich), fudge, breakfast tacos, kolaches (a Texan-Czech pastry) and much more.

Currently, Buc-ee’s has more than 45 stores, including in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee with plans to open new stores in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

