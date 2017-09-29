Gatlin won't take knee in exhibition race in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — World sprint champion Justin Gatlin says he won't be taking the knee in protest this weekend at an exhibition race in Brazil.

Asked about the national anthem protests in the NFL, Gatlin says about his race Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, "I'm going to stand up. I mean, I'm going to stand up. I'm not saying if I take the knee or stand, I'm not for the protests."

Gatlin, who won the 100 meters in the world championships in August, expressed mixed emotions. He says his father Willie Gatlin was a 26-year member of the Army, so he was taught military patriotism. On the other hand, as an African-American he says it's "time to put things in order" in the United States in terms of fairness and equality.