Gathering of Nations 2024 nears end

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marks the final day of Albuquerque’s 2024 Gathering of Nations Pow Wow at Expo New Mexico.

Over the past 40 years, the event has grown to be one of the world’s most recognized festivals, giving Native people a place to gather and celebrate their culture through song, dance, and community.

Bison moved from Yellowstone to Taos Pueblo

Organizers said the gathering of the nations isn’t just an event you attend, it’s something people take with them in their hearts and minds.

The event is expected to run until midnight before closing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.