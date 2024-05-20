'Gathering of Kyles' fails to earn Guinness World Record in Texas

May 20 (UPI) -- It's a sad day in Kyle, Texas, as the city's annual Gathering of Kyles once again failed to earn a Guinness World Record.

The Gathering of Kyles, part of the annual Kyle Fair, aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering.

Organizers counted 706 Kyles in attendance, falling far short of the number needed to beat the current record of 2,325, which was set at a gathering of people named Ivan in 2017.

The total even fell short of last year's Texas event, which counted 1,490 Kyles in attendance.

Organizers have not yet announced whether there will be another attempt in 2025.