Gateway high school coach terminated; accused of sending nude photos to student

A high school track coach accused of sending nude photos to a student is no longer associated with the Lee County School District, school officials confirmed Friday.

Gateway High School track coach Andre Adams is accused of sending nude photos to at least one student.

"We do not tolerate the alleged behavior and the former coach is no longer an employee of the School District," spokesman Rob Spicker wrote in a statement.

Spicker said the School District notified the Department of Children and Families; law enforcement; and the Florida Department of Education of the claims.

Lt. Todd Olmer, spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff's Office, said they received the complaint and detectives immediately began investigating.

"Speaking with the families involved, the victims have requested to no longer pursue prosecution in this case," Olmer wrote in a statement.

However, Olmer said the Sheriff's Office asks anyone else with information about the claims to contact the Special Victims Unit at 239-477-1000.

