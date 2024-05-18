Gateway High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Gateway High School Class of 2024 graduated Saturday at Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

The approximately 470 seniors at the Fort Myers high school were among about 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school was founded in 2021.

The school's mascot is the eagles, and the colors are black and gold.

Gateway High School is on Griffin Drive off State Road 82.

See dozens of photos of their ceremony and celebration:

