Gates Pass neighbors team up to clean up

TechCrunch

The job of so-called "solutions professionals" -- people like sales engineers, solutions architects and consultants -- revolves around pitching complex enterprise tech to potential customers. "Solutions teams bring technical credibility to the selling motion and help the customer understand exactly what they're buying and why," Chen told TechCrunch in an interview. Chen, previously a partner at Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital and the co-founder of Hero, a Salesforce support app that HR startup People.ai acquired in 2021, believes the answer lies in AI -- specifically generative AI.