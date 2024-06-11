Gastonia mother of six shot and killed in drive-by shooting

A bullet hole in the window of a home on Morgan Street that was hit by several shots late Monday night leaving one person dead.

A mother of six was killed Monday night after a drive-by shooting.

Latasha Cureton, 39, was sleeping in a bedroom near the front of the home where her mother, who does not wish to be named, resides on Morgan Street in Gastonia when she was shot and killed around midnight.

According to Cureton's mother, she and eight of her grandchildren were up late watching movies together when they heard what sounded like firecrackers.

Bullets whizzed through the living room, and they all got down, she said.

Keith Rice, a close family friend, said they believe around 30 rounds were fired into the home.

Police are still investigating the shooting and said an arrest had not been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Rice said the family does not know of any potential personal motive that could have prompted the shooting.

No one else was hit by the gunfire.

Cureton was fun, outgoing, and could cheer anyone up, he said.

"She loved her children. She worked, and she came home," Rice said. "To die at home in your sleep, it's so sad ... It's sad somebody would shoot in the house with all them children," he added.

Keith Rice points to one of several bullet holes in the front door of a home on Morgan Street that was hit by several shots late Monday night leaving one person dead.

