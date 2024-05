A Gastonia man was shot and killed in York Saturday evening, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Jai'Shaun Young, 20, was shot near Galilean Road in York County, South Carolina. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one had been charged by Monday morning.

The York Police Department is investigating.

The shooting is York's first homicide since 2022.

