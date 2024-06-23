Gastonia man charged with murder after killing teen in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting that left three people injured and killed a teen, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 12:26 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 2900 block of Starlight Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Angelo Delacruz Calleja, 18, of Winston-Salem, was found dead at the scene when officers arrived. The three other victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Later on Sunday, investigators discovered that the suspect, Austreberto Marin Figueroa, 43, of Gastonia, came to a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Figueroa was taken into custody at the hospital at around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday. He is being charged with general murder and was not allowed bond.

Investigators say that the fatal shooting was not a random act of violence. However, there is no threat of danger to the community.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to all of the loved ones who lost someone this past week. We are saddened by this act of violence in our community and the violence that we’ve seen this past week. We are asking our community to say something if they see something. We can work together to combat and proactively prevent violence. We remain dedicated to securing the hope and wellbeing of our community.” Winston-Salem police chief William H. Penn, Jr.

There is no further information available at this time.

