Gastonia man arrested in Cleveland County and charged with human trafficking

A Gastonia man was arrested in Cleveland County Thursday and accused of abducting a child from another state.

Brandon Kyle Prichard, 38, of Gastonia, was arrested around 9:30 p.m., Thursday after being stopped while driving northbound on I-85 in Cleveland County.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle and located the child who had been reported missing. Prichard was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon and human trafficking of a child victim, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Prichard is being held on a $1 million bond.

An active investigation is still being conducted by the FBI and Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the press release said.

