Gastonia man arrested, accused of kidnapping 14-year-old from Ohio

Deputies in Cleveland County were able to arrest a kidnapping suspect from Gastonia thanks to a tip from authorities in Ohio.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that Brandon Kyle Prichard was taken into custody late Thursday night for kidnapping, human trafficking, and weapon violations.

Prichard is accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl from Deerfield Township, which is near Cincinnati, Ohio, according to our sister station at WHIO.

Authorities in Ohio said that Prichard was communicating with the teen through social media before taking her from Warren County.

The sheriff’s office says Prichard lives in Gastonia, but it’s not clear if the victim was taken to his home there.

The CCSO said the sheriff’s office in Warren County gave deputies a tip that Prichard was going north on Interstate 85 into Cleveland County. Deputies were able to stop Prichard’s car and he was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was found safe.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Warren County Sheriff’s Office are leading the case, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

