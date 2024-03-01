One man is dead and another in jail following an alleged altercation Thursday night.

Gastonia Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South Weldon Street just before 9 p.m.

Detectives say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between 30-year-old Darnell Shanquavius Fowler and his girlfriend’s father, 53-year-old, Gerald Lee Humphries Sr., who both lived at the residence.

Both men were carrying firearms during the confrontation when Fowler shot and killed Humphries, according to a press release from the Gastonia Police Department.

Fowler was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked in the Gaston County jail and assigned a $10,000 bond.

The incident is still under investigation and will be reviewed by the Gaston County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia man accused of killing his girlfriend's father