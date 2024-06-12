Gastonia leaders leave the city's voting system up to the residents

Changes made to Gastonia’s voting process last year could be put to a vote in November.

At a regular meeting on June 4, Gastonia City Council members passed a motion to add a referendum to the 2024 ballot allowing voters to decide whether the city should change back to at-large voting or move forward with ward-based voting.

Late last year, a North Carolina General Assembly representative for Gaston County made an addition to Senate Bill 169, a bill that was originally drafted to correct a mistake made in a prior bill related to Davidson County.

The addition included language to require the city of Gastonia to change from at-large voting to ward-based voting, meaning Gastonia residents would no longer vote for each of the council seats, but rather, would only vote for the mayor and the single council seat representing their ward.

Some long-time supporters of the change advocated for it and said the new voting system could lead to cheaper elections with less dishonesty.

City leaders unanimously opposed it, and issued a resolution saying they believed it would lead to increased division among council members, less voter turn-out, and a higher election cost.

At the recent meeting, council discussed the option of changing their charter back to at-large voting through their own vote.

However, Gastonia Mayor Richard Franks said that based on recent discussions with the state representatives, he is under the impression that the delegation is considering new legislation to keep Gastonia using ward-based voting and prevent the city from changing its own charter in the future.

“I’ve also been informed by our state delegation that another local bill will be passed that will change the wording so that it will be changed back to ward voting and this body will never be able to vote again on that,” Franks said.

After some discussion, the council voted 5-1 to move forward with the referendum to allow the residents of Gastonia to speak on their own behalf.

Councilman Charles Odom spoke in favor of changing back to ward-based voting without taking it to a vote in November, and he did not vote in favor of moving forward with the referendum.

At its next council meeting the city will vote on a resolution of intent to add the referendum to the November ballot.

If passed, city leaders will move forward with a public hearing on the subject at a later meeting.

Debbie and Steve Nelson walk together after casting their votes early Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, 2023, at the Phillips Center on Echo Lane in Gastonia.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia leaders leave the city's voting system up to the residents