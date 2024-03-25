Gastonia to host three-part event series around fair housing

New affordable housing units on Norment Avenue in the Highland Community.

The city of Gastonia and the Gaston Association of Realtors are teaming up next month to celebrate the 56th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.

The celebration will consist of several free educational events surrounding the topics of housing and discrimination.

The Fair Housing Act

In 1968 the Fair Housing Act was passed to make discrimination in housing transactions illegal.

“Although the law was passed in 1968, many people here in our state and across the nation are still experiencing housing discrimination,” Danette Dye, housing and neighborhoods director for the city of Gastonia said in a press release. “Our goal is to continue to inform, educate, and listen to the public by providing resources and information that will help individuals and families find a place to call home.”

Events

The fair housing three-part event series includes a housing forum, an event that will dive into racial bias, and a community education and resource fair.

The housing forum is set to take place on Thursday, April 11 from 10 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at Habitat for Humanity, which is located at 1840 E. Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia.

Guests at the event will, “Learn more about the current state of Fair Housing in North Carolina from persons on the frontlines,” the release said.

Representatives from HUD, NC REALTORS® Housing Foundation, Continuum of Care, and NC Real Estate Commission will be presenting at the event.

Lunch will be provided to registered attendees and registration is open on the Gaston Association of Realtors website gastonrealtors.org.

Shortly after the housing forum, the second event will begin at the same location.

From 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. on April 11, residents can attend, “Bias Override: Overcoming Barriers to Fair Housing.”

“Overcoming Barriers to Fair Housing helps interrupt stereotypical thinking to avoid fair housing pitfalls and provide equal professional service. Participants will examine the history of bias in real estate, learn about the mind science of identity, study how implicit bias can result in fair housing violations and engage in interactive exercises to enhance communication skills and business relationships with clients of all backgrounds,” according to the event description.

The third event will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at Rankin Lake Park, shelter number 11, which is located at 1750 Rankin Lake Road in Gastonia.

According to the city, the community education and resource fair will feature housing and housing-related information and resources, as well as informational sessions, food trucks, a Story Walk, and children’s events.

No registration is required to attend this event.

