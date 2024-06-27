Gastonia city leaders appoint new councilmember

At a recent city council meeting, Gastonia city leaders approved a candidate to fill the Ward one seat left vacant by Robert Kellogg’s April resignation.

After interviewing 10 candidates at a special meeting on June 17, the council moved forward with the appointment at a regular meeting June 18.

An initial motion by Councilwoman Jennifer Stepp to appoint Robert King to the seat was tied with three members voting yes and three voting no.

The council unanimously approved a motion by Councilwoman Donyel Barber to appoint Demetrios Koutsoupias to fill the seat.

He was formally sworn in at the end of the meeting, though the council members suggested a ceremonial swearing-in could be held at a later date to include his family and friends.

According to a press release from the city, Koutsoupias is currently the owner of Georgio’s Restaurant in Cramerton.

He previously served as a town commissioner in Cramerton for eight years.

In his former role, he was part of planning for future growth and development in the area, served on the Metropolitan Planning Organization to discuss future regional transportation plans and improvements.

He also served on the Cramerton Planning and Zoning Advisory Board and as the liaison to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the release said.

Beyond local government, Koutsoupias is also involved with youth through teaching and coaching basketball at Stuart W. Cramer High School and the Cramerton Recreation Department, it said.

He also helped kick-start the Stuart W. Cramer High School Athletic Booster Club by establishing the club as a federal non-profit public charity organization and continues to serve on the Bethesda Oaks Neighborhood Architectural Review Committee, the release added.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve all of the people of Gastonia and apply my municipal government knowledge and experience to contribute to the important causes and issues that we face,” Koutsoupias said in the release. “As our city continues to grow, it is important that we plan with a collective vision, build strong relationships and partnerships, understand the impacts our city has within the region, and provide our staff with the necessary resources to sustain a safe and vibrant community. Together we will continue our mission to be a great place to live.”

Newly appointed Gastonia councilman Demetrios Koutsoupias.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia city leaders appoint new councilmember