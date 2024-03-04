Gastonia church destroyed by box truck; congregation looks to rebuild

Pastor Bienvenido Alegria looks over the damage done Monday after a box truck ran into the Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Hispana Church on York Highway Saturday morning.

A Gastonia church was destroyed after an unlicensed driver crashed a box truck into it on Saturday morning.

Pastor Bienvenido Alegria was sitting in his home, which is near his church, Pentecostal Unida Hispana on York Highway, when he heard the crash.

"I was in my house downstairs. I live maybe 200, 300 feet from the church. We heard something. We thought maybe somebody had got a flat tire or something else," he said.

When he got to the church, he found the truck, with the driver still inside.

"He was inside the truck. We helped him to go out," Alegria said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol told WBTV that a 32-year-old driver ran off York Highway and into the side of Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Hispana. The driver was charged with reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.

Alegria said that his congregation had been using the building since 2008. Now, he's waiting on their insurance company to find out if it'll cover the damage.

"Everything is broken. It's very dangerous to go inside," he said.

He said that he has faith that God is watching over his congregation.

"I tell them, we need to believe, everything is possible. I was calling everybody, we need to wait and pray," he said.

He said he is praying for the driver.

"I pray God will help him," he said. "We don't know what problems he has. We never know."

The church has established a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Inside the Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Hispana Church on York Highway after a box truck struck the building Saturday morning.

