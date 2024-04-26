Gaston Museum hosts its last field trip

JOINERVILLE, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday morning, the Gaston Museum hosted its last field trip with Full Armor Christian Academy out of Henderson.

Tyler ISD Career & Technology students race in cardboard boats

“It’s very special but it’s also sad that there’s not going to be another one,” said Baxter Whitworth, a 7th-grade student.

The middle schoolers were a part of the last class to visit before the museum closes for good on April 30th.

“Very glad and honored that full armor was my last class,” Stephanie Osteen, Gaston Museum director and chairman of the board, said.

Students experienced the history surrounding one of the largest oil booms in East Texas and a special community that formed because of it.

“Coming here to learn about the oil explosion, to know what life was like during the time that stuff was made,” Crawford Bird, 6th grade student, said.

The students were able to dig for arrowheads and learn about Elvis Presley’s famous visit and the Gaston Schools.

“Just seeing how things used to work antique-wise and the old mailboxes is pretty cool to see the earlier versions of some of the technology we have now,” said Whitworth.

They encouraged the young minds to interact with East Texas history.

Stephen F. Austin State University names new athletic director

“Very special the school program was started by the original alumni, but I am the one who started the outdoor permanent exhibits,” Osteen said.

The Gaston Museum is grateful for the recent outpouring of support.

“We love it, we love the history, and thank you all so much for coming to be a part of it. It’s bittersweet,” Osteen said.

The Gaston Museum is offering tours by appointment through Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.