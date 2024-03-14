Gaston County pastor, teacher charged with Solicitation of Prostitution: Sheriff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia pastor who also teaches at a Christian school in Dallas has been arrested in a human trafficking investigation, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

Deputies say 65-year-old Frank Johnson was arrested as part of an ongoing sex offender and human trafficking investigation. He is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution.

Frank Johnson (GCSO)

Johnson is a pastor at Hands and Feet Fellowship, in downtown Gastonia, according to the church’s social media.

He is also employed as a middle school science teacher at Community Christian Academy’s Dallas Campus, where he also hosts a school-sponsored podcast called “Our Morning Take.”

Johnson’s bio on the school’s website says that over the years he has tutored children in several subjects, including math, science, Bible, music and chess.

Queen City News has reached out to both the church and the school for comment and a status of employment, but has yet to hear back.

Johnson was given a $1,500 unsecured bond and was released on bond a few hours after his arrest. He is expected in court the morning of Tuesday, May 7.

Anyone with information on this case or the ongoing investigation is asked to call GCSO Sergeant Matt Helton at 704-869-6856.

