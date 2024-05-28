Gaston County EMS no longer partnered with Ranlo Fire & Rescue

Ranlo Fire and Rescue has announced it will no longer be partnered with Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.

On Tuesday, the organization posted on social media that major changes were coming to its department.

The department said that since 1976, it has operated an ambulance that provided treatment and transportation in the area.

That ambulance was contacted through GEMS, according to Ranlo Fire and Rescue Chief Doug Moore.

However, on May 24, GEMS decided not to renew that contract.

This termination is set to take effect on July 1.

