Gaston clerk wins 2023 Howard Holly Outstanding Clerk of the Year

(From left) Gaston County Clerk to the Board Donna Buff's daughter Taylor, granddaughter Olivia, mother Becky, husband Robby, and Gaston County Commissioners Allen Fraley and Bob Hovis surround her as she poses with her award.

Donna Buff has been the clerk to the Gaston County Board of Commissioners for 12 years.

In her role, Buff has been a long-time member of the North Carolina Association of County Clerks.

This year, the association honored her with the 2023 Howard Holly Outstanding Clerk of the Year award.

As a clerk, Buff’s position requires her to prepare agendas, alert the public prior to meetings, attest to any certifiable actions taken by the board of commissioners, and more.

Her favorite element of clerkship is playing the role of a connection between the board and the public.

“I really like this type of work. I really like interacting with the public,” Buff said. “I like to feel like my contributions help other people, and also, I like helping make what the county does more open and transparent for the public. I think the public is our government, that they are part of our county government… I think it’s just really rewarding to be kind of the liaison in the process.”

Prior to becoming the clerk to the Board of Commissioners in 2012, Buff worked for the Economic Development Commission for four years, during which time she became well acquainted with the board of commissioners at the time.

When the clerk position became available in 2012, the commissioners encouraged Buff to apply, and she took on the role, she said.

She has since achieved the designation of North Carolina Master County Clerk through the North Carolina Association of County Clerks.

Over the years, Buff has served on numerous committees, including the Association’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

She was also president of the Association from 2020-2021, according to a press release.

“The Howard Holly Outstanding Clerk Award is presented in recognition of accomplishments superior to accepted standards and distinguished continuing contributions to county government in North Carolina,” a press release said.

According to Buff, the award came as a complete surprise.

“Truly, I had no idea. I’ll say I’m, maybe, a hard person to surprise, and I was taken aback. It was a fun time,” Buff said. “I find myself to be really grateful and honored that I was chosen to win it. The recognition is a personal achievement for me, but I think this award is kind of a testament to the dedication and the hard work of the entire clerk profession… this is the clerk's award, and it has a lot of meaning to me. I’m very honored and grateful.”

