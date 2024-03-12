Gasoline, housing drive CPI to 3.2% over past 12 months

Clyde Hughes
·1 min read
UPI
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said gasoline prices were one of the drivers in increasing the consumer price index in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 12 (UPI) -- The consumer price index increased 3.2% over the past year, remaining stubbornly higher than the Federal Reserve benchmark of 2%, but likely not enough to spark an interest rate increase, the U.S. Labor Department reported Tuesday.

The CPI for all urban consumers bumped up 0.4% in February as compared to January on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The statistics matched Dow Jones estimates, with economists predicting a 0.4% increase in prices over the past month, but slightly higher than the 3.1% year-to-year price increase experts forecasted.

The Labor Department blamed gasoline and housing for the price increase in February, saying those two indexes alone accounted for 60% of the month's increases. The bureau also pointed out that the energy index jumped 2.3%.

In a small measure of good news, the CPI core index, which includes volatile food and energy prices, saw a 3.1% increase over the past year, a 1.9% decrease from this time a year ago.