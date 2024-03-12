Gasoline, housing drive CPI to 3.2% over past 12 months

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said gasoline prices were one of the drivers in increasing the consumer price index in February. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 12 (UPI) -- The consumer price index increased 3.2% over the past year, remaining stubbornly higher than the Federal Reserve benchmark of 2%, but likely not enough to spark an interest rate increase, the U.S. Labor Department reported Tuesday.

The CPI for all urban consumers bumped up 0.4% in February as compared to January on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The statistics matched Dow Jones estimates, with economists predicting a 0.4% increase in prices over the past month, but slightly higher than the 3.1% year-to-year price increase experts forecasted.

The Labor Department blamed gasoline and housing for the price increase in February, saying those two indexes alone accounted for 60% of the month's increases. The bureau also pointed out that the energy index jumped 2.3%.

In a small measure of good news, the CPI core index, which includes volatile food and energy prices, saw a 3.1% increase over the past year, a 1.9% decrease from this time a year ago.