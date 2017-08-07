Gase: Cutler didn't delay retirement to stand on sideline

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) warms up before playing against the New York Giants in an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. A person familiar with the situation says Cutler, a free agent quarterback, has agreed to terms on a contract with the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. Cutler is expected to compete with Matt Moore for the Dolphins’ starting job while Ryan Tannehill remains out with a left knee injury that could sideline him for the entire season. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — New Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler won't play in the team's exhibition opener Thursday, but look for him to be starting soon enough.

Coach Adam Gase says Cutler "didn't come out of retirement to stand on the sideline."

Gase spoke after practice Monday as Cutler arrived in South Florida to sign a $10 million, one-year deal. Cutler decided to delay the start of his network TV career for the chance to replace Ryan Tannehill and be reunited with Gase, his former offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears.

Cutler is expected to leapfrog longtime Dolphins backup Matt Moore for the starting job while Tannehill remains out with a left knee injury that will likely sideline him for the entire season. Cutler had a career-best quarterback rating in 2015 while with Gase.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine