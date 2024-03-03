Gas used on armed man during hours-long standoff, Richland County sheriff says

An armed South Carolina man who barricaded himself inside his Midlands home during an hours-long standoff was arrested early Sunday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Bryce Locklear, 30, was charged with aggravated breach of peace after law enforcement used gas to force him out of his Richland County home, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The incident began at about 5 p.m. Saturday, when deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Sunderland Drive, according to the release. That’s in Elgin, near the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road.

Locklear lives at a home in the 100 block of Sunderland Drive, Richland County court records show.

When deputies arrived they saw Locklear on his porch, before he retreated inside as they approached, the sheriff’s department said. Locklear refused to come out, according to the release.

Deputies saw multiple fired rifle rounds in front of the home, and the department’s special response team was called, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers made contact with Locklear and continued to communicate with him for hours, the sheriff’s department said. During this time, Locklear threatened to shoot the deputies, according to the release.

By early Sunday morning Locklear had gone silent, and deputies believed he had fallen asleep, the sheriff’s department said.

As deputies began to leave, Locklear came out of the house with a high powered rifle and fired a round before returning back inside, according to the release. There was no word if the shot was fired at law enforcement officers or in another direction.

The special response team then deployed gas in an effort to have him peacefully exit the home, the sheriff’s department said. It flushed Locklear outside into the backyard, still armed with the rifle, where deputies were able to take him into custody, according to the release.

No one else was inside the home, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies said that Locklear was taken to an area hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

Information about Locklear’s condition was not available, but he was released from the hospital and booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release.

As of Sunday afternoon, no bond was set for Locklear, who remains behind bars, jail records show. Following a bond hearing, Locklear is scheduled to return to court on May 31, according to Richland County judicial records.

There was no word on a motive for the original shooting that prompted deputies to respond.

If convicted on the misdemeanor breach of peace charge, Locklear faces a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine, according to South Carolina law.