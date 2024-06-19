A gas station and a Kendall Publix sold $56,000 Florida Lottery jackpot winners

Tuesday, a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket was sold in Miami-Dade for the fourth consecutive day. Actually, purchasers at two Miami-Dade locations got lucky with tickets each worth $56,884.

Tickets with the evening draw winning numbers of 4, 5, 22, 25 and 34 were sold at a Sunshine-owned Exxon at 27975 S. Dixie Hwy., and via Quick Pick at the Publix at 16800 N. Kendall Dr. , or Southwest 88th Street. That’s the second Fantasy 5 jackpot in three weeks sold there.

Winners can redeem these tickets at any Florida Lottery District Office. The one in Miami-Dade, 14621 Oak Lane in Miami Lakes, is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can walk-in or schedule an appointment by calling 305-364-3080 or emailing MIARC@flalottery.com.