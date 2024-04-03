Gas station hires K-9 units for 3 North Carolina locations: Here’s why

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You’ve seen K-9s at the airport, but now a gas station chain has hired dogs to make sure customers are safe at the pump.

Three Sheetz gas station locations in Greensboro, North Carolina, now have K-9 units — a move some say they aren’t surprised by.

“The fact that we’ve gotten to this point is a little concerning. Like the world has gone insane,” Amanda Williams told Nexstar’s WGHP.

According to Sheetz Supervisor Bill Macy, the locations in Greensboro will be the first in the state to have K-9 units provided by Virginia-based company American K-9 Interdiction.

Those locations — Wendover Avenue, West Market Street and Spring Garden Street — are where longtime Greensboro native Michael Rogers says K-9s are needed.

“It’s good. Folks don’t know how to act in public. If they can’t follow the rules, let them get bit,” Rogers said.

When asked why Sheetz chose to hire K-9 units, they explained in the following statement:

“The safety of our customers and employees at Sheetz is a top priority. We continually assess which stores need additional support and have implemented supplemental security measures, including K-9 units, at several Greensboro store locations as an additional safety measure.”

Some, like Henry Boyd, say they’re skeptical.

“I guess it just depends on the situation. I don’t know what you would need the K-9 for unless you’re going for drugs or something like that. Other than that, it’s just another policeman,” Boyd explained.

A Sheetz spokesperson tells WGHP the K-9s are part of a test and there’s no timetable for how long they’ll be around. Greensboro Police did not immediately respond to WGHP’s request for information regarding call volume at the impacted Sheetz locations.

Earlier this year, Sheetz announced it would introduce additional security measures at its Greensboro locations after a police officer was fatally shot while confronting suspects in a larceny. The suspects were allegedly attempting to steal beer when Sgt. Dale Nix, who was off-duty, confronted them in December. One of the suspects opened fire on Nix as he approached their vehicle at the Sheetz location, according to police.

Nix died at an area hospital, and three people were charged in the incident.

The gas station where the incident happened is not among those at which K-9 units are being deployed.

