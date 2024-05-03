Midtown Atlanta gas station goes up in flames after motorcycle catches fire

Fire investigators are still investigating a massive fire at the Shell gas station on Northside Drive in midtown Atlanta.

The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m.

Firefighters say it all started when a motorcycle that was parked at a gas pump caught on fire.

“Flames in my lap pretty much,” said Kenneth Dawkins, the owner of the motorcycle.

“That fire spilled over to a car, and it eventually hit the awning and the actual gas station,” Atlanta Fire and Rescue public information officer, Anaré V. Holmes told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Friday.

The gas station owner quickly turned off the gas valve, but the flames continued to rage.

“It was a very aggressive hit. You want to knock it down right away, and that’s what we did,” Holmes added.

“I mean come on it’s a frigging sight! And it’s like the smoke is coming up so high now,” driver Emma Long explained.

No one was hurt.

Dawkins said he’s not sure how the fire started.

