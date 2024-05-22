Gas regulator seeks more consumer protection power

The proposed changes would give regulators powers to issue fines [BBC]

Proposed increased controls of the island's gas market have been outlined in a bid to strengthen consumer protections, the regulator has said.

Domestic gas supplied on the island has been regulated by the Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority (CURA) since 2021.

The changes that have been put forward would give the authority regulatory powers over transmission, distribution and sale of gas have been compiled in a consultation.

CURA said the proposed additions were allow it to "impose binding remedies" in certain circumstances.

Codes of practice

Under current legislation, CURA sets the parameters for public tariffs and introduced the mechanism by which those tariffs were reviewed.

However, the regulator said it lacks the same powers for gas regulation that it has for broadcasters and telecoms.

Chief executive officer Ivan Kiely said when it first took over regulating the gas sector it had "outlined that the law currently in place was limited" and that "more rounded legislation" was needed to increase consumer protection measures on the island.

He said the proposed changes would "allow us to put in place a licensing framework and binding codes of practice to deal with common consumer protection issues".

That would include billing and payments, deposits and prepayments, dispute resolution, complaint handling and measures to protect vulnerable consumers.

In its consultation, CURA said that under the changes it would be able to "impose binding remedies" on parties that had significant market power or "a dominant position within a market".

If the proposals were supported, the regulator said it would not extend to health and safety or the provision and installation of boilers as it was "not appropriate to duplicate legislation and regulation".

The consultation, which is available online, is open until 21 July.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More like this

Related internet links