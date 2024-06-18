Gas prices stay same in Meadville area, inch lower across state

Gasoline prices held steady at $3.86 per gallon in the Meadville area on Monday while prices across the state dipped by 2 cents.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania, prices were at $3.64 Monday. State prices are 9.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The station in Pennsylvania with the cheapest gas had it priced at $3.09 while the most expensive was $4.49.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41. The national average is down 18 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Since the national average price of gasoline fell to its lowest June level since 2021 last week, we’ve seen the drop in prices take a break, with some states seeing a small rise over the last week. Thankfully, I expect this to be more like a short timeout, with an eventual return to falling gasoline prices in most states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The decline in diesel prices continues, with the national average price of diesel now at its lowest level since January 2022. Both gasoline and diesel prices remain below their year-ago level, which is music to the ears of the Federal Reserve, as fuel prices are a significant component of the Consumer Price Index. Also factoring in gasoline demand that has been running a bit weaker than expected, market fundamentals look pretty good right now if you’re a motorist.”

Prices from around the region:

• Andover, Ohio: Average price is $3.20 per gallon.

• Ashtabula, Ohio: Prices as low as $3.40 per gallon

• Edinboro: Average price is $3.75 per gallon.

• Erie: Average price is $3.77 per gallon, with prices as low as $3.63 on Peach Street.

• Mercer: Average price is $3.92 per gallon.

• New Castle: Average price is $3.74 per gallon.

• Oil City: Average price is $3.88 per gallon.

• Pittsburgh: Average price is $3.80 per gallon.

• Warren: Average price is $3.90 per gallon.

• Waterford: Prices as low as $3.53 per gallon.