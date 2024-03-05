Gas prices spike across Michigan
According to AAA Michigan, gas prices set a new 2024 high on Monday after seeing a massive spike.
Gas prices in the U.S. are rising again. As of Feb. 15, the national average gas price stood at $3.28 per gallon, up $0.12 from a week ago. A seasonal trend along with geopolitics in the Middle East play a role.
The national average price for regular-grade gasoline jumped back up above $3.20 a gallon after several months of declines.
The national average at the pump sat at $3.35 per gallon on Monday, up $0.09 from a week ago, but still $0.05 lower from exactly one year ago, according to AAA data.
