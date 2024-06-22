Gas prices see a cool down during the summer heat up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Temperatures are beginning to heat up across the U.S., but over the past several weeks gas prices have began to cool down.

As of Friday, the gas average in Oklahoma is $3.00, which is down by one cent in the past week and 19 cents less than one year ago.

OKLAHOMA NEWS: Cybersecurity attack leaves car dealerships struggling

The national average of gasoline prices remains unchanged, sitting at $3.45 this week. 14 cents less than a month ago and 13 cents less than a year ago.

June 21, 2024 A week ago A year ago National $3.45 $3.45 $3.58 Oklahoma $3.00 $3.01 $3.19 Oklahoma City $2.99 $3.04 $3.20 Tulsa $2.98 $2.96 $3.10 Lawton $2.87 $2.91 $3.02 Crude Oil $80.73 per barrel (6/21/24) $78.46 per barrel (6/14/24) $68.91 per barrel (6/23/23)

Crude oil prices settled at $80.73 per barrel at the end of the formal trading session on Friday, putting West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at an increase of nearly $3.00 for the week. According to AAA the increased threat of conflict in the Middle East was the reasoning behind the weekly increase of oil prices.

“Gas prices have cooled off in many areas across the country just as summer temperatures heat up,” said Rylie Fletcher, spokesperson for AAA Oklahoma. “However, with the Independence Day holiday less than two weeks away, we could see increased demand push prices higher as a record number of travelers are planning road trips for the first official summer holiday.”

AAA is projecting more than 60 million people will travel by car during Independence Day week, an increase from last year by 2.8 million travelers.

To help motorist save money on fuel, AAA has provided several resources:

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.