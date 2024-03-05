Gas prices rising in western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are going up in western Pennsylvania.
The average price in the region, according to AAA, is $3.65, up two cents from last week.
AAA said that a year ago, on March 6, 2023, the average price was $3.76.
Here’s the average price of unleaded gasoline in various areas, from AAA:
$3.683 Altoona
$3.669 Beaver
$3.633 Bradford
$3.669 Brookville
$3.649 Butler
$3.549 Clarion
$3.684 DuBois
$3.638 Erie
$3.678 Greensburg
$3.683 Indiana
$3.666 Jeannette
$3.616 Kittanning
$3.664 Latrobe
$3.672 Meadville
$3.699 Mercer
$3.527 New Castle
$3.636 New Kensington
$3.696 Oil City
$3.644 Pittsburgh
$3.677 Sharon
$3.694 Uniontown
$3.693 Warren
$3.652 Washington
