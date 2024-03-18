Gas prices are going down in Louisville right now: Why, and how long it might last

Tim MacDonald fills his gas tank with premium fuel at a 76 gas station on March 1, 2024 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Louisville drivers are reporting a decline in local gasoline prices, though it is uncertain how long this downward turn will last.

According to a rolling survey by Gas Buddy, Louisville gas prices sit at about $3.21 on average, with some participants Sunday night reporting station prices as low as $2.99.

The average right now is almost 4 cents cheaper than where prices were last Sunday, though it's still higher than last month's average with a difference of about 9 cents.

This time last year, the average gas price in Louisville was about $3.24, with the rest of March experiencing a slight downturn in price before increasing again at the month's tail end.

Louisville's decrease in prices come as the nation sees an overall increase. According to a blog post from Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the national average for gas it up 18.7 cents from a month ago and 1.6 cents higher than a year ago. More Americans hitting the road as the weather improves is cited as a potential cause as demand increases, but prices may start to fall in the coming weeks as refineries seem to be increasing their operations.

"In some positive news for Midwest motorists, the bp refinery in Whiting, Indiana, that can process 440,000 barrels of oil per day is finally back to normal operations for the first time since an electrical failure happened in early February," De Haan wrote.

Here's where some people are reporting gas prices cheaper than the area's average:

Marathon Gas, 5440 New Cut Rd

Price, as reported by customers Sunday night: $2.99 for regular

Circle K, 8615 National Turnpike (Fairdale)

Price, as reported by customers Monday morning: $3.03 for regular

Circle K, 2911 Bardstown Road

Price, as reported by customers Monday morning: $3.06 for regular

Circle K / Shell, 2100 Portland Ave

Price, as reported by customers Monday morning: $3.11

Costco, 3408 Bardstown Rd

Price, as reported by customers Sunday night: $3.12 for regular

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Gas prices in Louisville: Prices down in Louisville as refineries pick up