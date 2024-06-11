Gas prices finally fall in Fresno, experts explain why

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to a recent survey of 364 gas stations in Fresno, gas prices in the city are as low as $3.95 a gallon.

The GasBuddy survey was comprised of data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. That data found that Fresno’s gas prices in particular have seen a tremendous drop.

“Prices in Fresno have continued to tumble here over the last couple of weeks,” Head of Petroleum Analytics at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan said. “That’s a pretty tremendous one-month drop, pretty unheard of to see gas prices going down into the summer”

According to GasBuddy, Fresno’s gas prices are averaging $4.60 a gallon. This time last year, GasBuddy says the average was $4.70 a gallon. In 2022, it was $6.33 a gallon.

Economist and President of West Hills Oil Scott Cain says recent trends over the holiday weekend have led to nationwide price drops, along with other factors.

“All the stars seem to be aligned at this point in time,” Cain said. “When refineries are up firing on all cylinders, producing a good amount of supply and demand is a little bit weaker. Then, to bring those two and back into balance, you see falling prices.”

Cain and De Haan say they don’t foresee any reason prices won’t continue on the downward trend through the summer but say anything could happen.

“Expect the unexpected,” De Haan said. “But I think for now, prices should continue to moderate, though prices will likely remain over $4 in California.”

Cain does see a problem with the initiative to eliminate internal combustion engines.

He says he would like to see a more realistic timeline to prevent the need for petroleum products without the supply to match it.

“We’re not shifting to electric vehicles as fast as the state wants,” Cain said. “My main market is diesel, and there’s not an electric solution to a Class A Diesel truck out there at this time.”

Though the long-term future of gas prices and industry practices is uncertain, more experts chimed in with other concerns in the interim.

John Treanor is a AAA Spokesperson who says summertime means more people on the road and all the talk of gas prices should not distract from the need to practice safe driving.

“We call this the 100 deadliest days of driving,” Treanor said. “You see more young drivers out there – school zones are being lifted so that speed limits increase in certain parts of towns or cities. A lot changes.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.