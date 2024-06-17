Gas prices have fallen again. Will they continue to drop in Miami and across Florida?

The kids are out of school and it’s time to hit the road on vacation.

What about gas prices?

You’ll be happy to know they’re down again this week.

The price per gallon has dropped an average of 6 cents a gallon in the Miami area and 5 cents across Florida as students start summer vacation and families hit the road.

Here’s what to know:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.29 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region. Prices are 23 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.93 and the most expensive $4.79.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.30, down by 6 cents from last week

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.44, down 6 cents from last week.

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.23, down 5v cents cents from last week.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.19

Fort Myers: $3.24

Jacksonville: $3.18

Naples: $3.33

Orlando: $3.17

Panama City: $3.06

Pensacola: $3.06

Port St. Lucie: $3.24

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.17

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.44 the same as last week.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “Since the national average price of gasoline fell to its lowest June level since 2021 last week, we’ve seen the drop in prices take a break, with some states seeing a small rise over the last week. Thankfully, I expect this to be more like a short timeout, with an eventual return to falling gasoline prices in most states. The decline in diesel prices continues, with the national average price of diesel now at its lowest level since January 2022. Both gasoline and diesel prices remain below their year-ago level, which is music to the ears of the Federal Reserve, as fuel prices are a significant component of the Consumer Price Index. Also factoring in gasoline demand that has been running a bit weaker than expected, market fundamentals look pretty good right now if you’re a motorist.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.