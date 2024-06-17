Gas prices fall in Champaign, even with national rise: GasBuddy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — New data from GasBuddy is showing a slight decrease in the price of gas around Champaign.

A survey of 79 stations around town found that the city average dropped by three cents in the last week. The average price of a gallon of gas currently stands at $3.42. That’s 15 cents cheaper than one month ago and 23 cents cheaper than one year ago.

GasBuddy’s data found that the cheapest gas station in Champaign sells at $3.15 per gallon while the most expensive gas station sells at $3.72 per gallon.

Gas Buddy also found that Champaign’s average price of gas falls in line with the national average, which rose one cent to $3.41 per gallon. That’s down 18 cents compared to one month ago and down 14 cents from one year ago.

“Since the national average price of gasoline fell to its lowest June level since 2021 last week, we’ve seen the drop in prices take a break, with some states seeing a small rise over the last week. Thankfully, I expect this to be more like a short timeout, with an eventual return to falling gasoline prices in most states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The decline in diesel prices continues, with the national average price of diesel now at its lowest level since January 2022. Both gasoline and diesel prices remain below their year-ago level, which is music to the ears of the Federal Reserve, as fuel prices are a significant component of the Consumer Price Index. Also factoring in gasoline demand that has been running a bit weaker than expected, market fundamentals look pretty good right now if you’re a motorist.”

The national average price of diesel fuel is $3.73 per gallon, about 1.5 cents cheaper than the average was a week ago.

Around Illinois, the average price of gas is $3.72 per gallon, down four cents compared to last week. In Indiana, the average price of gas jumped 12 cents to $3.30 per gallon

