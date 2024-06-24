Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania

Taylor Hall
·1 min read

Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, the average price in the area is $3.796, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week.

Below are the average prices for different areas:

  • $3.877 Beaver

  • $3.722 Butler

  • $3.719 Clarion

  • $3.683 Greensburg

  • $3.698 Indiana

  • $3.811 Jeannette

  • $3.830 Kittanning

  • $3.867 Latrobe

  • $3.926 Mercer

  • $3.703 New Castle

  • $3.663 New Kensington

  • $3.866 Oil City

  • $3.779 Pittsburgh

  • $3.844 Uniontown

  • $3.791 Washington

