Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania

Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.

According to AAA, the average price in the area is $3.796, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week.

Below are the average prices for different areas:

$3.877 Beaver

$3.722 Butler

$3.719 Clarion

$3.683 Greensburg

$3.698 Indiana

$3.811 Jeannette

$3.830 Kittanning

$3.867 Latrobe

$3.926 Mercer

$3.703 New Castle

$3.663 New Kensington

$3.866 Oil City

$3.779 Pittsburgh

$3.844 Uniontown

$3.791 Washington

