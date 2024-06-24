Gas prices dropping in western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are dropping in western Pennsylvania.
According to AAA, the average price in the area is $3.796, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week.
Below are the average prices for different areas:
$3.877 Beaver
$3.722 Butler
$3.719 Clarion
$3.683 Greensburg
$3.698 Indiana
$3.811 Jeannette
$3.830 Kittanning
$3.867 Latrobe
$3.926 Mercer
$3.703 New Castle
$3.663 New Kensington
$3.866 Oil City
$3.779 Pittsburgh
$3.844 Uniontown
$3.791 Washington
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
5 people injured in stabbing at Schenley Park 3-year-old left unattended in Jefferson Hills motel room hit by car; mother arrested, police say 80-year-old woman, 81-year-old man found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Marshall Township VIDEO: Bystander hurt when ‘multiple people’ open fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts