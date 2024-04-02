Gas prices decrease in Santa Fe, state in latest AAA reading

Apr. 1—After shooting up last week, gas prices are going down in the Santa Fe area and some other parts of New Mexico.

According to AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch, a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Santa Fe is averaging $3.16 — dropping from $3.24 in mid-March. The statewide average, AAA said, stands at $3.23 — a 5-cent decrease from the previous week.

Daniel Armbruster, a AAA spokesman, said it's likely prices will continue to fluctuate over the coming days with people taking spring break road trips, although "each year can be slightly different."

He said prices may also tick up in April when the switch to a more expensive summer-blend fuel hits gas stations across the state. He said that blend is "required by the EPA to reduce smog."

AAA's readings show people in Las Cruces are paying the most for a gallon of gas at $3.30, which is a 5-cent decrease from a week prior. Farmington, which has had higher prices in the past, realized a 4-cent increase with a gallon of fuel averaging $3.23.

New Mexico's gas prices are on the lower end nationally. California is averaging slightly over $5 for a gallon of fuel, while people in neighboring Arizona are paying around $3.78. Colorado is averaging just over $3 per gallon, and Texas is averaging $3.16.