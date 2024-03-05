Gas prices continue to rise in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – If you need to fill up your tank on Tuesday, you might be feeling a little sticker shock. Gas prices continue to climb across the nation and right at home. Gas at two gas stations along Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur is $2.94 a gallon.

However, last week, prices were comfortably below the $3 mark at most places in Missouri. They’ve been going up steadily. In fact, one of FOX 2’s editors says he saw gas for $3.29 at a QT in University City at the corner of Olive and North and South.

The national average for a gallon of gas hit a four-month high last Wednesday, and experts warn that the upward trend is likely to continue. Factors contributing to this increase include rising oil prices, capacity issues at refineries, and the transition to more expensive summer fuel blends.

According to data from AAA, the average price per gallon in the U.S. . stood at $3.36 this Tuesday morning. With Missouri averaging $3.03, Illinois stands at $3.73. That’s usually high because of Chicago; it’s closer to $3.35 in the metro east.

While prices in Missouri saw a slight increase from Monday, Illinois prices have remained steady, though still significantly higher compared to a month ago. In states like California and Hawaii, drivers are shelling out nearly $5 per gallon. Prices are highest in California, at $4.85 Tuesday morning. Followed closely behind Hawaii, where drivers are paying an average of $4.70.

FOX 2 spoke with a woman named Laura Hanna, who grew up in San Diego, and shared her thoughts on the higher gas prices here in the St. . Louis metro:

“I’m used to everything going up, working in the grocery business. you get to see all the prices go up,” Hanna explained. “I gotta get to work. It doesn’t matter what it’s gonna cost me. So eventually, you just have to pay what it is. Everything’s going up.”

