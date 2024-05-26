Gas prices climb for Memorial Day weekend

28/22 NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Just as expected, gas prices are higher for Memorial Day weekend.

28/22 News stopped at Al’s Quick Stop in Bear Creek Township on Sunday.

28/22 News Gas Prices Map

Gas there costs $3.73 for a gallon of regular.

That’s a bargain compared to the statewide average, which, according to AAA, is roughly $3.77, up about three cents from last week.

28/22 News found gas selling for as low as $3.39 a gallon in northeastern Pennsylvania.

