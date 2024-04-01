Gas leak closes Central near Ridge Road

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of Central and Ridge Road in west Wichita.

The WPD posted a message on social media announcing a gas leak. It says crews have been on the scene trying to resolve the issue.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say a two-inch gas line is leaking. Dispatchers say the leak has been repaired, but Central over the Big Ditch is still closed as crews finish their work.

“Westbound Central towards Ridge Rd will be temporarily closed,” the WPD said.

It advises drivers to use an alternate route instead of going through that area.

