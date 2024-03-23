Gas explosion survivor wins apprenticeship award

A woman who had life changing injuries when a gas explosion flattened her home has won an award for her work as a leader of a pre-school group.

Jessica Williams, 34, had burns on 70% of her body and spent a month in a coma after her home in Seven Sisters, Neath Port Talbot, was reduced to rubble in 2020.

On Friday night, Jess was named higher apprentice of the year for her work as a pre-school leader at Ser Bach y Cwm nursery in Ystradgynlais.

The Welsh government organised the event, which was supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW).

Mother-of-two Jessica fought back from her life-changing injuries to achieve a higher apprenticeship in children's care and build a successful career.

"My journey has not been an easy one, but it has been incredible," she said.

"I have gone from being critically ill and fighting for my life to becoming a successful pre-school leader."

Jessica has recovered well from the injuries she had in the freak explosion

In the explosion in June 2020, a fridge fell on top of Jessica wedging her against a wall.

Rubble collapsed in on the house, and her two sons, aged five and two at the time, had burns on about 28% of their bodies.

She said the traumatic experience changed her life and added that the apprenticeship – delivered by ACT Training – had enabled her to flourish and build a successful career.

Jessica and her two sons survived the explosion which destroyed their home

Christine Bissex-Foster, chairwoman of the judging panel of Apprenticeship Awards Cymru, said there had been more than 180 applications for the 2024 awards.

“This year's applications are a reflection of the extraordinary potential in Wales; they are of a very high standard," she said.

"The winners and finalists have established a new benchmark for vocational education in Wales, and I want to offer my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved.”

Among the other winners was Needle Rock, an upholstery business established by Dr Ali J Wright in Llanrhystud near Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.

By starting the venture in 2013, Dr Wright – a former UK government plant health inspector – has turned her hobby of rescuing old furniture into a flourishing business which employs four people.

She took home the award for small employer of the year and wants to start a training academy to deliver a new level three apprenticeship in advanced upholstery skills.

