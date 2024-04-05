Gary man sentenced for shooting cousin in 2015

Keontaye Hunter admitted in court paperwork that he shot his 15-year-old cousin in the chest following a “childish” argument over $25 nearly a decade ago.

He pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to Level 5 Felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury to the May 29, 2015 shooting. Hunter, now 25, of Gary, was 16 at the time.

Judge Natalie Bokota sentenced him Friday to six months in Lake County Community Corrections — to the Kimbrough Work Release program, with an option to transfer to home detention. He will also serve 2.5 years probation.

Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said the victim was initially paralyzed for months, but was able to improve to the point he could walk when he last saw him.

“This incident could have gone very differently,” he said.

He asked for three years in Lake County Community Corrections.

Hunter was charged in January 2020 in a different case with criminal recklessness after shooting and hitting two houses after speaking a man who owed him money. The case was dismissed last month, records show. Brandewie said there were “evidentiary issues” and they couldn’t prove who shot first.

Hunter’s defense lawyer Scott King said in the 2015 shooting, some girls came over when Hunter and the cousin were at their grandma’s house. One girl saw money was missing from her purse. After an argument, Hunter went into the house and got a gun.

He continually had “regret” for what happened, the lawyer said. King asked for probation, noting his client had grown up since then.

“I was a child” when it happened, Hunter said in court, and it had been “following me ever since.”

Court records from 2015 indicate that Hunter’s grandmother drove the cousin to the hospital and told Gary police, “My grandson shot my other grandson after an argument,” but she later denied making the statement.

She told police the teen was wounded in a drive-by shooting at 2nd Avenue and Tyler Street and denied knowing who the shooter was.

Fields also told police at the time, she “wants to keep it in the family,” court records state. “I will tell you everyone’s name that was there but you have to find out which one,” she said of the shooter, records state.

Post-Tribune archives contributed.

