Gary man charged with strangulation

A Gary man is accused of strangling a woman who has a protective order against him.

Walter L. McDonald, 51, was charged with strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor invasion of privacy, court records state.

Around 4 p.m. on April 5, Gary Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of West 40th Avenue for an invasion of privacy call, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police arrived and saw a man asleep on a chair in the living room. Police asked the woman how he came to be inside the house, given that he’s subject to a no-contact order which expires in October 2025, records state. She said that she let McDonald inside her home because she needed help with her dogs. The woman said that McDonald wouldn’t leave the house, court records state. After he had assisted with the dogs, they argued and she said that he took her cell phone by force and started choking her until she couldn’t breathe properly.

Police awakened McDonald, who smelled strongly of alcohol, the affidavit states. He was handcuffed and transported to the Gary Police Department for booking.