Gary man charged with murder in Portage slaying

A Gary man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday in Portage.

Montrell McLaurin Jr., 19, was charged with murder, murder in perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, a Level 2 felony, according to court records, in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Darion Anderson of Hammond.

McLaurin had his initial hearing Friday morning in Porter County Superior Court Judge Mary DeBoer’s courtroom. DeBoer did not set a bond for McLaurin, so he remains in the Porter County Jail.

Portage police officers responded to a call for a person entering a home and shooting a man in the 5300 block of Aspen Avenue at 12:35 a.m. Monday, according to records. The shooter drove off in a dark gray SUV, according to records.

Officers found Anderson shot on a living room couch with a Glock 19 9 mm handgun near his body, according to records. They began administering aid before he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to court records.

An autopsy Tuesday found Anderson died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds and the cause of death was homicide.

A magazine spring and follower were located on the couch under Anderson and numerous live rounds of .45 caliber ammunition were scattered on the couch and floor.

A witness who was inside the house when the shooting occurred told police she heard about eight to 10 gunshots. The witness walked toward the living room, turned the corner and saw a man point a gun at her and told her not to move before leaving the house, according to court records.

Surveillance video showed a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee arriving in the area and circling a cul-de-sac around a man standing in its center, according to court records. The man approached the driver, and a few moments later the driver and front seat passenger exited, according to records.

All three walked toward the house in the 5300 block of Apsen Avenue, and after the shooting all three entered the Jeep and drove off, according to records.

Another witness at the scene told police McLaurin came to the residence to sell marijuana, and that throughout the sale he was holding a pistol with a wood grip, according to court records. McLaurin started pointing the gun around and someone yelled “Grab it” before it fired, according to court records.

McLaurin’s next court date is May 14.

