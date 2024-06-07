Gary man charged with murder

A Gary man is in custody after allegedly killing a man who lived with him and his relative.

Billy R. White, Jr., 33, was charged Thursday with murder, and four counts of unlawful carrying of a handgun, two felonies and two misdemeanors.

He is being held without bond.

White also faces a gun enhancement that could add more time to a prison sentence if convicted.

Gary Police Det. James Nielsen wrote he responded June 5 to the 5000 block of Jefferson Street. There, he saw the victim, Seth Montgomery, 24, lying lifeless inside the living room. Two bullet casings were nearby.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said Montgomery was shot in the head and torso. His death was ruled a homicide. Cops there told Nielsen a suspect was already in custody.

The relative told police he heard gunshots around 9:45 p.m. Then, White Jr. was at the relative’s bedroom doorway with something under his white shirt.

What did you do, the relative asked.

“You want some, too? I’ll take all you out,” White, Jr. told him.

He ran outside. The relative followed and took him to Methodist Southlake. That’s what he did when White Jr. did “stupid (stuff),” according to the affidavit.

On the way, White, Jr. said, “If you cross me, I will come after you, too.”

White, Jr. appeared to leave a gun wrapped in a white t-shirt in the hospital’s bushes, which was caught on camera.

He has a pending case for battery against a public safety official and past low-level felony convictions for neglect, battery and intimidation.

