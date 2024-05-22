Gary man charged with attempted murder in shooting

A Gary man is accused of shooting a woman in the leg.

Devonte Jovan Green is charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction, a Level 5 felony.

On April 30, Gary officers were sent to the 500 block of Vermillion Place in reference to a shooting, the probable cause affidavit states. Officers spoke to a woman who said she was shot in the left leg by her friend’s ex-boyfriend. She said Green had told her to “get out of (his) face before I shoot you.” She was walking away when he shot her, records state.

She was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake by Gary medics. While officers were on scene, they heard a phone conversation between the victim’s friend and Green, who told the friend “I ain’t coming to get (expletive), you know what the (expletive) just happened” and “why she think it’s cool to talk to me crazy?,” court records state.

The friend told police that she was exiting the apartment building when she saw Green shoot the victim, the affidavit states. Police found three spent cartridge casings — two on the sidewalk and one in a nearby parking lot — as well as a red stain on the ground.

The victim told police during an interview that she had accompanied her friend to the apartment in the 500 block of Vermillion Place so she could retrieve some items, records state. The friend had been having issues with Green, who asked the victim “Why the (expletive) are you here.” The victim replied that “I can be wherever I want to be. It’s a free world,” court records state.

Green reportedly began cursing and screaming at the victim. He asked after the friend, who was hiding behind a tree because she was afraid of Green, the affidavit states. The victim told police that Green threatened the friend’s life and later her own by stating “she’s going to (expletive) around and get you killed for being in my business!”

The victim told Green that nothing was going to happen to her and Green wasn’t going to do anything to her when Green pulled out a black, semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at her, records state.

Green, who was standing 5 feet away from the victim, challenged her by saying “talk that tough (stuff) now” and shot her in the leg. The victim said the second shot hit her AirPods in her jacket pocket, court records state. A third shot missed, and then Green ran off.