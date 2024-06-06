Gary Kriesel named grand marshal of Lumberjack Days parade

Retiring Washington County Commissioner Gary Kriesel will be the grand marshal of this summer’s Lumberjack Days parade, organizers announced Thursday.

Kriesel, 81, of Stillwater, was first elected to the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2004. He was reelected in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. He announced last year that he would not be seeking re-election after his term expires at the end of this year.

Prior to joining the county board, Kriesel served for two years on the Stillwater City Council.

“It’s truly an honor to be chosen,” Kriesel said. “It’s so doggone meaningful because it’s the community I grew up in. The St. Croix Valley is the center of the universe for me.”

This year’s Lumberjack Days parade will be 11 a.m. July 21. The parade is hosted by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in partnership with the City of Stillwater and Brian Asmus, the new organizer of Lumberjack Days.

The Locals, the group of volunteers who revived Lumberjack Days and produced eight summer festivals in downtown Stillwater over the past 10 years, announced earlier this year that they were stepping down.

Lumberjack Days will be July 19-21.

For more information, go to lumberjackdays.com.

Related Articles