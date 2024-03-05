Everything Gary Goldsmith has said about Kate and the royal family on CBB

Gary Goldsmith kicked off his Celebrity Big Brother stint by name dropping the Princess of Wales as his niece.

Never shy about his royal connections, the businessman - who is best known for being the brother of Carole Middleton - is expected to spill the beans on the royal family during his stay in the Celebrity Big Brother house and he has already started sharing some fascinating insights.

This is no surprise though because Goldsmith has been quite candid while speaking about the royal family, including his brutally honest opinions about Prince Harry and Meghan. This is exactly why TV bosses have signed Goldsmith up to the reality show.

Here we take a look at what Goldsmith has said about the royal family in Celebrity Big Brother. Both the Prince and Princess of Wales have been topic of conversation so far...

What has Gary Goldsmith said about Kate?

TV host Will Best grilled Goldsmith about whether the Princess of Wales will be watching Celebrity Big Brother ahead of his dramatic arrival. "The nation needs to know," he pressed. Goldsmith cheekily quipped that his niece would possibly be hiding if she was watching. In tongue and cheek, the reality TV star said: "If she is it will be behind a sofa, I guess."

Introducing himself to the world, Goldsmith wasted no time in mentioning the royal family and in particular Kate who he gushed was "simply perfect". "I'm Gary Goldsmith, the uncle to the future queen of our country," he said. "Catherine Middleton, the current Princess of Wales. She is simply perfect."

Naturally the stars in the Celebrity Big Brother house are interested in his royal connections and questions have begun to arise. Louis Walsh questioned Goldsmith further over his connection to Kate and how it had impacted him. He asked him: "Is it difficult for you, being related to famous people?"

Showing his playful humour, Goldsmith admitted that at times he has been a "bad uncle". He said: "I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you... They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them."

In a more serious moment, Goldsmith praised his niece for putting her family first. He added: "It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first."

What has Gary Goldsmith said about Prince William?

As well as having a lot of love for Kate, Goldsmith praised Prince William for being "very normal". Looking back at when they met for the first time, the businessman remembered being struck with how down-to-earth the prince was.

Of meeting William, he said: "The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, 'Hi do you want a cup of tea?' Very normal." Plus, Goldsmith told Walsh that both Prince William and Kate are the "saviours of the royal family".

Goldsmith has made no secret of his love for Kate and William as he has often had great praise for both of them. The uncle also attended their royal wedding at Westminster Abbey while the world was watching on back in 2011.

But we know the other Celebrity Big Brother housemates will have more questions and we can't wait to see what else Goldsmith has to say about his royal connections.

